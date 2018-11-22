Canada and the UK sign a new administrative arrangement for nuclear cooperation

November 22, 2018 – Ottawa, ON

A new administrative arrangement has been signed by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), the United Kingdom’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and its Office for Nuclear Regulation. The arrangement implements the provisions of the nuclear cooperation agreement (NCA) between Canada and the United Kingdom that assures the peaceful use of nuclear items and technology.

Nuclear cooperation between Canada and the United Kingdom is currently governed by the Canada-Euratom (European Atomic Energy Community) NCA. On March 29, 2017, the United Kingdom formally notified the European Commission of its intention to withdraw from the European Union (EU) and Euratom. A new Canada-United Kingdom NCA, similar in scope, was also signed on November 2, 2018, to allow current and future nuclear trade between the two countries to continue. Upon the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and Euratom, the new Canada-UK NCA and the administrative arrangement will come into effect.

Quote

“Canada is proud to continue its long and fruitful collaboration with the United Kingdom for the use of nuclear energy. This new administrative arrangement reflects our country’s strong commitment to nuclear safety, security, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.”

– Rumina Velshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

